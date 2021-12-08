Halo Infinite Unlock Time Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview New Game Pass PC Games Series X Restock Tracker Best Vanguard Weapons for Warzone Fortnite Victory Crowns
How To Download Halo Infinite's Campaign

Halo Infinite's campaign is out now, but there are some extra steps to take in order to get it downloading.

By

Comments

Halo Infinite's campaign is now live across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, letting you experience the first story starring Master Chief since 2015. If you're eager to jump in, here's how to get your download going and finished quickly.

Firstly, Halo Infinite needs to be installed on your platform of choice. If you've been playing the free-to-play multiplayer that launched last month, the campaign will just appear there now, too. You should get served a relatively small update (around 3GB on Xbox), after which you'll need to launch the game and head to the Campaign tab. There you can manually start the campaign download, along with any specific language packs you may require.

This will then kick off the download in the background as usual, and at least on Xbox there is a way to speed things up. Exit back out to the console's home menu, got to My Games and Apps, and then navigate to your download queue. There you'll be able to suspend Halo Infinite as it downloads the campaign, which should help along the download speed.

Halo Infinite's campaign is included in Xbox Games Pass, or you can purchase it separately for $60 as usual. In our Halo Infinite review, editor Jordan Ramée praised the game's combat and evolution into its open-world, writing, "Halo Infinite strives to transform what it means to be a Halo game, making Chief into a reluctant father figure for a young and naive AI and putting him into an open-world setting. It turns out that was a risk worth taking for the franchise, as Infinite is an incredible game."

Halo Infinite
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
