How To Complete The Wellspring: Defend Activity in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The Scorn are still a threat to Guardians in Destiny 2. In Savathun's queendom, the Scorn are after a source of Light inside the Wellspring--which distributes Light across the Throne World, and Guardians need to protect the Light from the Scorn’s ruinous plans with the Darkness entity. Although this activity deals with the Scorn, an earlier image from Bungie showed players attacking the Hive. Right now, it's unclear if this activity will change in later weeks or at higher difficulty levels.

The Wellspring: Defend is the new six-player, matchmade activity in the Court of Thorns area of Savathun’s Throne World--the recommended Power level is 1510. Players can access it after completing The Witch Queen campaign and additional objectives.

An Exotic quest, called Of Queens and Worms, will direct players to speak to Mara Sov at the Enclave. After meeting with Mara, play through the Birthplace of the Vile strike and visit Fynch. Fynch will give you The Spring of Power quest to complete the Wellspring activity--Of Queens and Worms branches into another quest at this point.

Charge the Wellspring

Charging and defending the Wellspring

First, players need to charge the Wellspring at the center until the number reaches 100. It’s kind of like those public events where Guardians need to stand on platforms to charge it up. It doesn’t hurt to move around the map a bit, but staying at the center is the best spot since there will be multiple waves of Scorn spawning everywhere. Melee weapons and medium-ranged weapons do well in this activity. Also, players can use rally banners before each encounter--there are three encounters total.

Destroy the Pyramid Spikes

Clearing the Cruxes and the Pyramid Spikes in the Wellspring activity

After charging up the Wellspring, push forward and activate the next area. Here, players will need to shoot the Pyramid Spikes to destroy the Cruxes and defeat Scorn. The Pyramid Spikes won't always show up immediately next to the Cruxes--shoot Scorn and wait till you can see the Spikes. Pyramid Spikes were introduced to players in the campaign--they are black and gold, floating crystal-like objects.

Five Cruxes are floating in the area, and each has multiple Spikes to destroy. The Scorn will spawn right in front and around the Cruxes--beware of the Scorn Walker at the center. Keep in mind that players need to destroy the Pyramid Spikes completely. Sometimes the Spikes are slightly visible and leave a faint golden glow--that means they didn't get fully destroyed. Shoot at them again if this happens.

Defeat Vezuul, Lightflayer

Destroying the Pyramid Spikes to defeat Vezuul, Lightflayer

Now it’s time for the boss fight. Activating this area spawns Scorn enemies along with Vezuul, Lightflayer. After dealing some damage, Vezuul will retreat onto the bridge below. There are three phases on the bridge where players will need to defeat the Scorn and destroy the Spikes to remove Vezuul’s shield and deal damage. The first Crux has two Spikes, the next has four Spikes, and the last Crux has six Spikes that need to get taken down.

The Wellspring: Defend rewards and ranks

Players get rewards from a chest at the end of the activity, which gives the Tarnation grenade launcher, other weapons, and Veritas Armor pieces that Bungie showed off in the Witch Queen trailers. However, players solely get variant rolls of items they have already unlocked through Fynch. For example, if a player only unlocks the leg armor in the Rank Rewards category, the Wellspring activity will give you another roll of that leg armor. Increasing the Throne World Rank will allow players to unlock more armor pieces and weapons, and players can head into Wellspring for desired rolls on their gear. To play the Wellspring at higher difficulties, players will need to reach Rank 18 with Fynch.

Season of the Risen started along with The Witch Queen expansion and brings weekly challenges and a new PsiOps Battlegrounds activity.