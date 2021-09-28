How To Cancel Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription has proven itself to be one of the most valuable services for accessing classic, current, and upcoming video games. If for some reason you need to cancel your subscription, doing so thankfully isn't a hassle and you won't need to jump through any hoops to call it a day with Game Pass. Here's how you can cancel your subscription and save some cash every month.

Before you begin, it's worth noting that cancelation will result in you losing several of the other less-obvious benefits associated with the service. Discounts on games, access to the Xbox Game Pass titles currently installed on your console, and online multiplayer through Xbox Live Gold if you have the Ultimate version of the subscription, are just some of the features you'll have to do without.

You'll also no longer have access to Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming and several monthly perks for select games, although you can gain some of these vital features back with a separate Xbox Live Gold subscription.

How To Cancel an Xbox Game Pass Subscription

Using a PC, a browser on a mobile device, or the Microsoft Edge browser on an Xbox console, go to the Microsoft account services website.



Login to your Microsoft account.

Select the Xbox Game Pass section of your profile.

Select the Manage option.

Select Cancel subscription.

Choose Turn off recurring billing.

Confirm your cancelation.

And there you go, you're done! Your subscription will remain active until your most current paid period expires, and if you decide to grab a fresh subscription in the future, you can do so directly from your Xbox console, with in-store gift cards, or on the Microsoft Store. For more on Microsoft's console, you can check out a new Xbox feature that lets you change your gamerpic to what it was back in the Xbox 360 days, all the Xbox Game Pass PC games currently available, and the best PC games to play right now.