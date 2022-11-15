How Long Is Somerville?

It's a busy day for Xbox Game Pass, as Somerville makes its debut alongside the Xbox-published Pentiment. Somerville is the first game from the new studio Jumpship, which includes at least one former Playdead developer--that's perhaps why the eerie alien invasion story resembles Inside and Limbo. If you're wondering how long it takes to beat Somerville, our review is wrapped up so we're able to share that information. Read on to understand how long the game is, and what that means for you if you decide to chase its several alternate endings.

How long to beat Somerville

Somerville is a linear 2.5D adventure game that will take you approximately 4-5 hours to beat. That estimate is good for a single playthrough, however, the game offers several alternate endings and a few secrets you may wish to uncover, which could make it a bit longer.

Conveniently, the game has a very handy chapter and scene selection option in the main menu. This allows you to quickly return to specific scenes to mop up any lingering Achievements or make a different decision in the story. In our playthrough, we found three alternate endings, one of which actually ends the game much sooner than the actual last scene, and the Achievement list suggests there are more endings hiding out waiting to be discovered.

If you want to complete the game to 100%, you're likely to take more like 5-6 hours, which by today's standards still isn't too much of an ask. Somerville is available on PC and Xbox, including Game Pass. It's likely other console ports will follow after a period of exclusivity, though this is a best guess based on precedent and nothing official has yet been revealed.

For more on Jumpship's debut, don't miss our Somerville review.