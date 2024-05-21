GameSpot may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and from purchases through links.

How Long Is Hellblade 2? Chapter List And Playthrough Times

Here's how long Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will take you to hit credits.

By on

Comments

Hellblade 2 has arrived on PC and Xbox Series X|S, including Xbox Game Pass. Players' latest journey with Senua will take them far and wide across a landscape of turmoil among warring factions and mythological beasts. But how long will her adventure take to see it through to the end. Here's how long Hellblade 2 is.

How long to beat Hellblade 2

Though its visual fidelity takes a big leap forward with arguably the best motion-capture work in video game history, the total time commitment to Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is about the same as the first game. That means you'll be able to complete it in roughly 5-8 hours on a normal playthrough. The game is very linear with only a few diversions that may take you off your path, including two types of lore-heavy collectibles. If you decide to go for all of those, expect to come in at the high end of that estimate, but it's likely you won't exceed it.

Click To Unmute
  1. Still Wakes The Deep - Exclusive "Weaving Horror In 1970s Scotland" Narrative Mini Doc
  2. Modern Warfare III & Warzone - Official Season 4 Launch Trailer
  3. Diesel Legacy - Ruby Character Gameplay | Combo Hype Trailer
  4. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - Official Launch Trailer (ft. 'Animal Soul' by AURORA)
  5. MultiVersus - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer "Stars Collide. Pies Fly."
  6. Stop Wasting Ammo, Damage Explained In Helldivers 2
  7. EA Sports College Football 25 - Official Reveal Trailer
  8. Modern Warfare 3 And Warzone - Warzone World Series 2024 Is HERE! | Official Trailer
  9. SteamWorld Heist II - Story Deep Dive Overview Trailer
  10. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Story Recap
  11. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Beatrix DLC Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. GigaBash - Godzilla: Nemesis 2 Kaiju Character Pack DLC Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Everything To Know

The only other thing that may extend your time with the game is a feature that unlocks once you complete the game for the first time. If you consider this a spoiler, just skip this next part.

Still here? Okay then. Once you beat Hellblade 2, you'll unlock alternate narrators, meaning the story can be experienced with other characters narrating it. The game still plays out in the same way otherwise, but you'll gain new perspectives from other characters in the story, which is a worthwhile touch in my experience.

Hellblade 2 chapter list

There are six total chapters in Hellblade 2. You can see the whole list below in order.

  1. Reykjanestá
  2. Freyslaug
  3. Rauðhólar
  4. Huldufólk
  5. Bárðarvík
  6. Borgarvirki

Hellblade 2 is out now on Xbox and PC. A PlayStation release has not yet been announced, but it seems possible given Xbox's recent shift in strategy.

The Biggest Games Of May 2024
See More
Mark Delaney on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)