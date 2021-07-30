Horizon Forbidden West Reportedly Delayed To 2022

Horizon Forbidden West has reportedly seen its release date delayed until 2022. Sony has not made any official announcement, and no specific reason has been given yet.

Bloomberg reports that the purported delay would put the game in the first quarter of 2022, out of the big holiday launch window. This is the second such report we've heard recently, after reporter Jeff Grubb talked about the impending delay on the Giant Bomb show GrubbSnax.

GameSpot has contacted Sony regarding the reports. Horizon Forbidden West is slated to come for both PS4 and PS5.

Forbidden West seemed relatively likely to slip, as PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst began floating a possible delay in June. He said at the time that "we think we are on track to release this holiday season" but noted "that isn't quite certain yet."

If confirmed, this would be the latest in a long string of delays this year. Many developers and publishers have cited development complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly to studio efficiency as they adjusted to work-from-home structures.

Horizon Forbidden West is the follow-up to Guerrilla Games' 2017 hit Horizon Zero Dawn, which follows the heroine Aloy as through a nature-reclaimed post-apocalypse filled with vicious, animalistic machines. For more, read everything we know about Horizon Forbidden West.