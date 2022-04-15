Horizon Forbidden West Director Teases A Third Game

If you've played Horizon Forbidden West, you know that the story didn't exactly wrap up cleanly. Just like with the end of Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games set the stage for another game--one that could see Earth completely destroyed. The game's director has now basically confirmed that a third game is coming.

Speaking to VG247, Horizon Forbidden West creative director Mathijs de Jong said the narrative threads we see at the end of the game will be examined in a sequel. "...this game ends with another big cliffhanger, where we're setting up some things for the next game once again."

We won't spoil what that cliffhanger is or what happens in the game's final few hours, but suffice it to say that Aloy's mission is far from finished, and it seems to be much more complicated--and daunting--than we expected when we first picked up a bow in Zero Dawn. The tale of a girl caught in tribal conflict evolved into a science-fiction mystery that is really creative, and not just because of all the different robotic dinosaurs you can fight and tame.

Even if the second game's story didn't have a cliffhanger, it would be no big surprise that Guerrilla Games is planning a third game in the series. It's been a massive success for the studio and for Sony, with Zero Dawn passing 20 million sales in February. Though the mindblowing sales of Elden Ring somewhat overshadowed Forbidden West, as it was released just a week after Guerrilla's game, that might not hurt it too much in the long run. After all, nearly the exact same thing happened with Zero Dawn and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild back in 2017.