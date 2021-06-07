Hood: Outlaws & Legends Update 1.4 Is Live, Nerfs Assassinations

The thiefly multiplayer game Hood: Outlaws & Legends received a new patch recently, and it makes some minor but significant changes to the game. These shifts include assassination behavior, how stunlocking and staggers work, as well as several bug fixes.

First, Patch 1.4 nerfs the assassin pretty significantly. Assassinations can now be interrupted if players manage to do damage to the assassin above a certain threshold. According to the patch notes, most basic attacks meet that threshold, so assassins need to be a bit stealthier if they want to get that backstab.

Similarly, players can avoid getting staggered more consistently by dodging and blocking now. Seems the developers felt that there were too many situations where players were getting stunlocked to oblivion, so this change should help alleviate that.

Additionally, "The Ballad Unfolds" and "The Ballad Ends" Trophies should be working now, though players who already fulfilled their requirements won't have it automatically unlocked. According to the patch notes, that fix will be coming in the next update. Also, Epic Game Store players can now invite Steam players to their play groups.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends 1.4 Patch Notes

Balancing

Assassinations can now be interrupted if damage to assassin exceeds a certain threshold (read more here) TLDR: most basic attacks interrupt it now.

Combat

Players can now exit stagger/stun more consistently through dodging/blocking, to reduce situations where players would get stunlocked

Matchmaking

Players on EGS can now invite players on Steam to their group.

After the end of a match, players are moved back to the hideout, but remain in their squads. This should reduce matchmaking times because before, players were leaving the automatic queue in order to return to the hideout, which had a negative impact on queue times.

Rank is no longer displayed in the lobby.

Winch

Improved ability to interact with winch when standing close to it

Added feedback alert for when an enemy team reaches a new winching notch

Trophies

"...The Ballad Unfolds" and "...The Ballad Ends" trophies can now be unlocked. It won't be automatically unlocked for those who already fulfilled the requirements. This fix is coming in the next update.

Challenges

Fixed challenges that involve tagging

Voice Chat

[Xbox One, Xbox Series] Fixed mute not applying when a user had been muted via their gamercard during gameplay.

UI

Fixed Ctrl appearing when trying to bind a key to Right Shift or Alt Gr

Added missing home spawn icon on Citadel for both teams

Tweaked some texts in the post-match screen for clarity

Fixed the respawn timer sometimes appearing blurred as if in the background

Other Bug Fixes