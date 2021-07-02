Hone Your Game Developer Skills While Making A Classic Video Game Character

Game development is one of the most in-demand careers in tech right now. People love to play games, and the ubiquity of smartphones and the perennial improvement of gaming consoles has made almost everyone something of a gamer. That massive popularity means that there is a lot of money to be made in game development.

One of the best ways to learn to do something new is to practice and draw from what someone has already done well. And in the video game world, an example of something that's been done well is The Legend of Zelda series. This Build The Legend of Zelda Clone in Unity 3D and Blender course allows students to practice real-world game development skills while building an iconic video game character. Best of all, this course is currently available for only $35, on sale from $200 (that's a savings of 82%).

Purchasers of this course will have lifetime access to 171 lectures across more than 28 hours of instruction. They will learn the basics of Unity, video game coding, and Blender. These are some of the most important requisite skills to making a hobby or potentially even a career out of video game development.

The courses are taught by John Bura, who has a wealth of experience as an online instructor, and his courses have helped thousands to better understand game development. He also has real-world experience working as a game developer and software engineer for the better part of three decades.

Learn an incredibly rewarding new skill, gain a greater appreciation for the video games you love, and start your journey on the road to an exciting new career as a video game developer. Whatever your reasons, this Unity and Blender course has something for you. Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, Build The Legend Zelda Clone in Unity 3D and Blender is valued at $200 and on sale for just $35.

