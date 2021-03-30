Hitman 3's First Level Is Free To Play For A Limited Time

If you haven't snagged Hitman 3 yet, you can try it out for free for a limited time. The assassination-action game just got a free starter pack that gives players access to the first mission of the game, Dubai, as well as the opening levels of the previous two games. You can play on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and last-gen consoles until April 5.

The Hitman 3 free starter pack gets you full access to the entirety of Dubai, which means you can play the mission in as many ways as possible, unlocking new items, starting locations, and more as you go. In addition to the Hitman 3 level, you get all of Hawke's Bay from Hitman 2 as well as permanent access to Hitman 1's ICA Facility. If you already own Hitman 3 but neither of the first two games, you'll get access to both levels within Hitman 3.

Hitman 3: Free Starter Pack

Developer IO Interactive plans to release more free limited-time content in the future, from full levels to Elusive Targets. This news comes as Hitman 3 gets the first chapter of its Seven Deadly Sins DLC expansion. Each chapter introduces a new challenge on one of the game's levels, all of them themed after the Seven Deadly Sins. The first is the Greed Enumeration Escalation mission, in which you can unlock several new items. If you like what you play during the free period, you can snag Hitman 3 for $50 at Best Buy, down from its regular price of $60.

Hitman 3 $50 (was $60) See at Best Buy

GameSpot's Hitman 3 review scored the game a 9/10. Editor Phil Hornshaw praised its excellent level design, seemingly endless creativity, and overall improvements to the formula.