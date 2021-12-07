Here's Why Spider-Man: Miles Morales' New No Way Home Suits Are PS5-Exclusive

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in a few days, and to celebrate, developer Insomniac Games has announced a pair of new in-game costumes inspired by the film that will soon be added to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The catch here is that these suits will only be available on the PS5 edition of the game, as Insomniac explained that the more complex designs of these costumes could have an adverse effect on gameplay in the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-man.

"Since its 2018 release, we've updated Marvel's Spider-Man--PS4--19 times, adding more suits and features than originally planned. Each patch has been more technically complex, especially with maintaining PS4 HDD streaming performance," Insomniac tweeted. "To ensure fans continue enjoying Marvel's Spider-Man--PS4--at its optimal performance, we've made the difficult decision to release these new suits for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered--PS5--where our PS5 engine allows us to update the game without jeopardizing player experience."

The two suits that will be in the game from December 10 include Spidey's more traditional red and black outfit that has some Tony Stark-influenced gold accents on the chest emblem, and a black costume that looks like a blend between bleeding-edge science and magical elements. The film that these suits originate from, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is out on December 17.

There's more Spider-Man cinematic content on the way in 2022 when the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas. Beyond that, you can expect to see MCU Spider-Man actor Tom Holland suit up once again for a new trilogy of live-action films.