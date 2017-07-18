Here's When Overwatch's Doomfist Is Being Released

Blizzard has announced Doomfist, the newest hero to join Overwatch, will be available from July 27. The confirmation was made alongside the release of a hero preview video, which you can watch above.

In the video, various members of the Overwatch development team talk about the history behind Doomfist's development and also how the character's brawler style harkens back to classic fighting games.

There's also some insight into the morality and motivation behind Doomfist. Although the character is technically considered to be a villain, game director Jeff Kaplan talks about Doomfist doesn't believe himself to be bad, and instead is focused on "perpetuating strength and honor." This has led to other people perceiving him as a villain.

Doomfist was added to Overwatch's PTR in early July as part of an update that made a series of other changes as well. Another PTR update made some tweaks to the way the character plays, and a major change to Zarya. The PTR is only available on PC, so this will be the first instance of the character being available for PS4 and Xbox One.

In other Overwatch news, Blizzard has announced the first seven team owners for its Overwatch League, and among them is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It also recently detailed how revenue-sharing will work and how many teams Blizzard is hoping to have in the league eventually.