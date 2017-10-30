Here's What's Happening With PlayStation VR In 2017 And 2018

Sony revealed a slate of new PSVR games during its Paris Game's Week pre-show and press conference today. In all, the publisher showcased more than 10 virtual reality titles coming to PlayStation 4 throughout 2017 and 2018, some of which will release as soon as this week.

Megalith

The first new PSVR game Sony showcased is Megalith, an "action-packed shooter" launching for the device next year. The game features destructible environments and puts players in the role of a Titan that must battle with other Titans in order to "become a god."

Release date: 2018

Bow to Blood

Bow to Blood is a procedurally generated game set in a a sort of "fantasy reality TV show." Players must pilot "high-tech" airships and can betray or ally themselves with other contestants on the show.

Release date: 2018

Ultrawings VR

Ultrawings VR is a flight simulator reminiscent of Pilotwings. It features an open world filled with "lots of courses and challenges." Players use the PS Move controllers to pilot their aircraft and can complete missions such as shooting flying through rings and balloons while flying.

Release date: TBA

Sprint Vector

Sprint Vector is a stylish rollerblading VR game that has players running, jumping, climbing, and flying through various obstacle courses. Spring Vector doesn't yet have a release date, but Sony says it will launch for PSVR "soon."

Release date: TBA

Moss

Sony announced a release window for Moss, the adorable PSVR dungeon crawler starring the mouse Quill. The game launches early next year in February, though players can begin pre-ordering the title today. Those who do reserve Moss will get a dynamic PS4 theme featuring Quill in her forest home.

Release date: February 2018

Star Child

Sony shared a new trailer for Star Child, the "cinematic platforming adventure game" announced back at E3 2017. Sony still hasn't announced a release date for the game, but the newest trailer showcased one of protagonist Spectra's abilities for the first time.

Release date: TBA

Dead Hungry

Dead Hungry is a VR game that pits players against hordes of zombies, but rather than battling the monsters, you'll be cooking up food and serving it to them as quickly as you can. The game launches on PS4 tomorrow, October 31.

Release date: October 31

Stifled

Stifled is the second PSVR game launching on October 31, and this one is a more unsettling experience. The game "immerses players in darkness," and you must send out a pulse in order to reveal the outlines of the scenery and objects surrounding you. Make too much noise, however, and you'll alert monsters.

Release date: October 31

League of War: VR Arena

League of War: VR Arena is a multiplayer real-time strategy game with tower defense elements. Players move units like tanks and aircraft across different battlefields, which are represented as small in-game tables. The game also boasts a single-player campaign.

Release date: November 7

Blood & Truth

Blood & Truth is a PSVR-exclusive first-person shooter that puts players in the role of Ryan Marks, a soldier who returns home to London after his family becomes targeted. It features John Woo-style shootouts and lets players mimic actions like leaping through windows. Sony hasn't announced a release date for the game yet.

Release date: TBA

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

Sony also showed off a new trailer for Monster of the Deep, the upcoming Final Fantasy XV fishing game spinoff for PSVR. The trailer didn't reveal many new details, but it did show off some new fish and environments, and Sony did confirm that Monster of the Deep will be a standalone release. The game launches for PS4 this November.

Release date: November 21

Sony showed off a huge range of other PS4 titles during its Paris Games Week press conference, including a new trailer for The Last of Us: Part II.