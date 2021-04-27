Here's What To Expect For Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War This Week

After all the excitement of nuking Warzone's previous Verdansk map and getting new Season 3 content for Black Ops: Cold War, this week is shaping up to be a quieter week for Call of Duty. However there are some new cosmetic bundles coming and changes to the playlists for Black Ops: Cold War on Thursday.

In the weekly briefing yesterday, the Call of Duty blog highlighted changes coming to Cold War's playlists. Season 3's new Diesel map will switch from a 3v3 Face Off playlist to 6v6 variant this week. The 6v6 playlist will remain in a moshpit of respawn modes including TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. In addition, the 3v3 Face Off mode will return to the Featured Playlists, which will include the Diesel map in the rotation.

If you enjoy the competitive fights on a smaller scale, Black Ops: Cold War’s next Gunfight Tournament is set to begin on Thursday. This always offers cool rewards to earn for competing in and winning tournaments.

New bundles are hitting the shop for Cold War. These include an anime-inspired pack and an Operator bundle for Naga, and are detailed below.

The "Anime Pop Stars" bundle, will feature two anime-themed Legendary Weapon Blueprints, an emblem, sticker, and a new weapon charm.

The "Knight Operator" bundle will feature a hefty amount of cosmetics. The bundle includes two Legendary Weapon Blueprints, the "Brute" Operator Skin for Knight, an animated calling card, animated emblem, a weapon charm, and the "Bird of Prey" Finishing Move with Knight’s "Snow Hawk" pet companion.

The "In the Sticks" is a new bundle for the Operator Naga, which includes two Legendary Weapon Blueprints, Naga’s "Tree Python" Operator Skin, a new emblem, and the "Splitting Hairs" Finishing Move.

While this is mostly going to be a laidback week for Call of Duty, there is likely more to come next week, as we delve further into Season 3. As the road map details for Season 3, there are still more maps, weapons and operators yet to come.