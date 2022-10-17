Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5

Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.

In a new video, McDonald shows how the process works. You'll need to already own PT on your PlayStation account, log in to your account on a jailbroken PS5, and download the game through that system. Copy it over to a USB drive, insert that USB into your regular PS5, and you're good to go. It's actually quite easy to do, if you have a spare modified PS5 lying around. As a reminder, doing any of this is against Sony's terms of service, so do so at your own risk.

I'm live on twitch playing P.T. on a PS5. Konami specifically told PlayStation to mark P.T. as "not compatible" with PlayStation 5 to stop this exact thing. let's find out how "incompatible" it really is together and I'll explain how I did this COME NOW -> https://t.co/qDYEQN4VLs pic.twitter.com/8749UoOe34 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 17, 2022

Hideo Kojima recently marked the eighth anniversary of PT with a quick tweet, posting an image of the cover art from the secret Silent Hill game project. What was meant to be a fresh start for the Konami franchise was infamously canceled several years ago, with the company eventually pulling PT from the PlayStation Network and aggressively pursuing any attempts by fans to remake the game.

Eight years later, Konami is preparing to finally unveil new Silent Hill content later this month. Konami has announced a Silent Hill Transmission livestream for October 19 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, which will reveal the "latest updates" for the Silent Hill series. Konami hasn't mentioned exact details on the upcoming stream, but it'll be broadcast shortly after a listing for Silent Hill: The Short Message appeared on a Korean ratings board.

If you can't wait until then, you can also take a closer look at the abandoned town that inspired the 2006 Silent Hill movie, Centralia.