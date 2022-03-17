Hearthstone's Next Expansion, Voyage To The Sunken City, Coming April 12

Hearthstone's next expansion is going on a deep-diving expedition. Voyage to the Sunken City will launch on April 12, ushering in the Core set changeover, as well as introducing a new minion type and a few key mechanics that we'll see heading into the upcoming year.

Voyage to the Sunken City will add another 135 new cards to the deck-building game, including the new Naga minion type. Naga will become another permanent addition to Hearthstone like Elementals and Quillboar, and these new minions are focused on granting bonuses for using spells while they're in your hand.

Not one but two new keywords will be introduced in the expansion as well. Dredge will let you look at the bottom three cards of your deck and pick one to bring to the card. This is said to synergize with new Azsharan cards that will send powerful "Sunken" cards to the bottom of your deck, so you can go dredge up some treasure. The other keyword, Colossal, synergizes cards signifying extra appendages to make a giant beast too large for a single card. You can check out the cards that have been revealed as part of the announcement below.

Gallery

The story of the expansion revolves around explorers on an expedition to Zin-Azshari, a sunken city similar to the legend of Atlantis. This will be the first expansion for the new year of Hearthstone content, which also means older sets will cycle out. It will also mark the start of a new Tavern Pass.

This will also be the second year Blizzard rotates in a new Core set, a mechanic the studio implemented last year that gives everyone access to a base set of more than 200 cards. The Core set can include cards from any previous expansion, and it rotates every year to match the game's upcoming expansions. All players get access to the entire Core set for free for the year. Blizzard hasn't outlined this year's Core set changes or Tavern Pass perks, but we expect to see those soon.

Pre-purchases for Voyage to the Sunken City are now available. A Mega Bundle includes 80 Sunken City packs, five Golden packs, two random Legendary cards, a Queen Azshara Mage hero skin and card back, five Mercenaries packs, and battlegrounds perks.