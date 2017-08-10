Hearthstone Frozen Throne Expansion Out Now, Here Are Some Boss Tips From The Devs

Hearthstone's latest expansion, The Knights of the Frozen Throne, is available now, and that means the first set of single-player missions have unlocked as well. While previous expansions either introduced a set of new cards to the game or offered up some adventures, the Frozen Throne combines both concepts along with a new Hero card type and the Lifesteal keyword. You can see all of the 135 new cards in our feature here.

Following a prologue mission that unlocks after you buy your first pack, you'll step into the Lower Citadel to face the first three bosses. You'll earn a Legendary card for beating the prologue, and completing the first full set of single-player challenges will net you a Frozen Throne card pack.

Blizzard laid out the timing for the remaining single-player sets as follows:

Battle for Icecrown Citadel: The Upper Reaches | August 17 at 10 AM PDT (that's 6 PM in the UK or 3 AM on Friday August 18 in the AU)

Showdown with the Lich King: The Frozen Throne | August 24 at 10 AM PDT (that's 6 PM in the UK or 3 AM on Friday August 25 at 3 AM in the AU)

If you want to try out the battles completely on your own, then you should skip the next part of this story. But if you're looking for a little extra help, we have some tips for how to overcome the expansions icy foes from Hearthstone lead mission designer Dave Kosak provides a few tips below. And check out our dev interview for an in-depth discussion of Hearthstone's RNG, the new Hero cards, and bringing in new players.

Lord Marrowgar

"In WoW, you had to kill the Bone Spikes quickly to save your teammates. We tried to capture that sense of urgency in Hearthstone with the Bone Spike minions that Marrowgar summons. If they aren’t dealt with in one turn, they’ll deal a LOT of damage to your hero.

"Marrowgar also has a crazy Hero Power, 'Skeletal Reconstruction,' that heals him to full. The challenge here is to craft a deck capable of killing a boss in a single turn, while also having answers to the bone spikes—a fun challenge with many possible solutions."

Deathbringer Saurfang

"Deathbringer Saurfang’s passive Hero Power, 'Blood Rune,' presents players with a unique challenge: he can only be damaged by weapons. Build a deck, steel yourself, and step into the ring for an epic slugfest!

"Everyone who fought Saurfang in WoW remembers the Blood Beasts. You couldn’t let those things touch you, or the boss would heal. In Hearthstone, Saurfang’s Blood Beast minions heal him at the end of his turn. You’ll need a weapon-heavy deck to take down Saurfang, but don’t forget to deal with his blood beasts immediately."

Lady Deathwhisper

"When players start this mission, they’ll notice two things: Lady Deathwhisper’s insane health and armor pool, and the GIANT dragon on their board. Valithria is a 30/5 minion, but she can only attack when at full health.

"Lady Deathwhisper’s Hero Power, 'Whisper of Death,' will reduce all of your minions to 1 Health. While it’s a good idea to bring a lot of healing spells and minions for this mission, players may come up with other creative solutions to this deckbuilding challenge."