Halo Wars 2 Patch Out June 28, Here's What It Does

A big new patch for Halo Wars 2 is coming out today, June 28, and it makes a number of changes across many areas of the Xbox One and PC strategy game.

Starting off, the patch makes changes to the selection box to allow players to be able to select units more easily when they're on the fringe. Additionally, the camera scroll speed has been tweaked to make it a more pleasant experience; speed can be changed through the Scroll Speed setting in the options menu.

The new Halo Wars 2 patch also changes the AI so they are no longer aware of when the player is starting to target them with a leader power. Additionally, AI is now blocked from putting rally flags where they should not be able to.

Building and unit values are changing, too. One example is that the Supply Pad upgrade time is dropping from 25 seconds to 18 seconds. What's more, Scorpion can no longer shoot two canister shots, while Spartans can't damage the unit they're hijacking.

The upcoming Halo Wars 2 patch also fixes an issue that could lead to a desync in 3v3 Strongholds matches. Additionally, multi-GPU support is now available on Windows 10. You can see the full patch notes below, as rounded up and posted by Microsoft on Halo Waypoint.

At E3, Microsoft announced the next big expansion for Halo Wars 2. Awakening the Nightmare, as it's called, adds a new campaign and two new leaders for multiplayer, as well as a pair of multiplayer maps. You can read more about it here.

Halo Wars 2 June 28 Patch Notes

UI/Navigation

Improved selection box to allow for easier selection of units when on the fringe of the unit

Selected unit sub-selection now more responsive when using Right Trigger and Y button to cycle through the selection

Fog of war made more readable Now lines up more closely with logical sight ranges The visual transition when units emerge from the fog of war is much quicker

Improvements to camera scroll speed and feel when playing with a controller – regular scroll is noticeably more responsive, and fast scroll (holding LB) gives a much larger speed boost Changing the Scroll Speed settings in options also has a much greater effect than before, resulting in more control over how scroll speed to feels Speed can be reduced to previous levels by adjusting the Scroll Speed setting in the Options menu

Hid player gamertag and rank in the map load screen

AI

AI is no longer able to place rally flags in places players are not allowed to place

AI no longer knows when the player is beginning to target them with a leader power before they use it

Units won't be aggroed by Suicide Grunts and won't automatically move towards them to engage (they will stand their ground instead)

Buildings/Units:

Supply Pad upgrade time reduced from 25 to 18s

Shield Generator stacking reduced per generator from 50% efficiency to 20%

Special abilities (Hijack, Slam, Phoenix Missile, Brute Warlord’s Hammer Shockwave, etc.) now gain the benefit from generic damage upgrades

Fixed an issue where the Hunter Captain would not be able to attack if its taunt ability was interrupted

Hunter Captain no longer receives as much healing from Combat Repair

Hunter Captain health lowered

Adjusted Locust’s behavior when targeting units in the fog of war

Upgrade 3 for Vehicle, Air, and Infantry apply the correct amount of health to appropriate units

Skitterer health from Vehicle Upgrade lowered at all levels

Skitterer can no longer become useless if the unit it is going to pair with dies before pairing is complete

Kodiaks should no longer fail to target an enemy on the other side of a cliff or hill if they have line of sight

Cutter’s Jerome Hero unit will no longer get stuck in a vehicle if upgraded while in a vehicle

Spartans no longer become unresponsive when slamming a teleport pad

Spartans no longer damage the unit they’re hijacking

Honor guard will now have more success when attempting to slay a fleeing unit

Units grouped with engineers should now be able to use their Y ability when the group is selected

Snipers can now be commanded to attack units in garrisons without being grouped with other units who could

Units will now auto attack garrisoned units as they walk past

Scorpions now have better accuracy when attacking garrisoned units

Scorpion can no longer fire two canister shots

Chopper can no longer trigger ram animation when selecting an air unit

Condors will no longer waste their Y ability when targeting air units

Decimus can now use Y ability on buildings

Hornets no longer fail to do damage after firing at a target for a prolonged time

Blisterbacks shouldn’t be deployed under the surface of the map anymore

Veteran Blisterbacks can once again be healed to full

Johnson’s heal beacon size and effect now correctly match

Johnson can no longer move to cancel his animation and fire additional smart missiles

Skitterers now correctly apply full damage from focus beam upgrade

Colony’s Living Barrier benefits from base Fortify upgrades

Shipmaster’s Grunt squad leaders are now rightfully Sangheili instead of Jiralhanae, and now can be upgraded to cloak instead of having Shrapnel Mines

Normalized damage of hijacked vehicles regardless of who made the vehicle

Kinsano’s Cyclops Hero unit selection circle should now be more visible when not hovering over it

Decimus and Warlord will no longer try to pull units that are already close to them

Warlord no longer resets his attack animation when selecting a unit to attack

ODST charges will now explode when placed on top of or next to buildings in side plots

ODSTs can no longer throw more than 1 charge at a time

ODSTs can’t attempt to throw their demo charge at air units

Leader Power:

Atriox Fortifications slightly reduced in effectiveness at level 1, and greatly reduced at level 2, and is specifically less beneficial to shield generators Cost reduction on bases, stronghold upgrade, turrets and shield generators changed reduced to 15% per level. Fortifications-altered cost of Fortify upgrades rounded to nearest 5. Upgrade speed buff on stronghold upgrade and turret upgrades reduced to 15% per level.

Vehicle Symbiotes power can now target turrets

Buffed Vehicle Symbiotes to now apply correct armor and health

Scorch Mines can no longer blow each other up on deployment

Shipmaster’s Displacement can now affect Protector Sentinels

Restoration Drones can now target turrets

Scatter Bomb now more correctly aligns with its targeting reticle

Vortex Lightning now damages and debuffs units in garrisons

Garrisoned units no longer heal faster from leader powers than ungarrisoned units

Mech Overcharge and Combat Salvage can now be invoked regardless of whether the reticle is in the fog of war or not

Mass Cloaking now removes units from the minimap in Blitz mode

Reavers will no longer continue to shoot when hit with EMP Mac Blast while stunned

Vehicles stolen by Ghost in the Machine are no longer visible in the Fog of War

Ghost in the Machine can no longer permanently increase Isabel’s population cap by using it on units that are teleported

EMP Mac Blast now more correctly matches the targeting reticle

Engine:

Graphical settings now defaults to ‘Low’ when using an integrated GPU

Fixed an issue with AMD Radeon R9 390 GPU that could cause some graphical corruption in campaign

Fixed an issue where the “Graphics Driver out of Date!” message could refer to an incorrect driver version in some cases

Idling in the main menu for extended time should no longer permanently disconnect the player from services for that session

Players should no longer be able to remove the command point cap earned in a mission by loading a save

Loading a save and finishing a previously completed mission should no longer add the complete mission time to time played

Fixed a desync that could happen in 3v3 Strongholds

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading saved games

Multi-GPU support is now enabled on Windows 10

Up to two GPUs are supported

This implementation of Multi GPU synchronizes data between the two GPUs. Running at 4K resolution and higher-quality graphics options may exceed the bandwidth available to synchronize the cards, which may cause in-game performance issues.

Updating to the Creators Update of Windows 10 is strongly recommended

Make sure you’re on the latest graphics driver

Art:

Fixed graphical corruption that could appear near wraiths in campaign

Nightingale’s smoke screen no longer disappears when camera moves view off of it and back

Colossus’ legs face the right way when targeting enemies now

Vulture’s yellow warning light is now attached to the craft when firing its missile

Mantis chaingun effects have been cleaned up

Decimus’ Siphon no longer leaves green effects on the units

Audio:

Added some audio to the Cyclops death animation

All leaders were missing the voice over callout when the player’s base was destroyed

Fixed Chopper’s ramming audio loop

Corrected explosion of Lotus Mines to play the appropriate sound effect

Anders sentinels will no longer play Grunt audio upon death

Johnson’s EMP should no longer cause audio to stutter

Last, but not Least: