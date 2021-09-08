Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 Livestream Coming Today

343 Industries will show off more of Halo: The Master Chief Collection's Season 8 update as part of a livestream today, September 9, the studio has announced.

The latest Community Playdate livestream will be held on Twitch, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. This will offer a "quick preview" of what's in Season 8, including a "rundown of what's to come." The developers will then play MCC, and anyone who joins up with them can earn the ultra-rare Ice Unicorn rewards that are given to anyone who matches up with the developer.

Season 8, which is called Mythic, is currently available to testers in the Halo Insider program. 343 typically tests new updates in this way to hammer out any issues before rolling out the update for everyone at a later date. The beta is expected to continue until September 13, so you can expect Season 8 to launch sometime thereafter, though a specific date has not been announced yet.

Season 8 adds a number of exciting new features and content, including a remake of Halo 2's Turf map called Icebox for Halo 3. Additionally, Season 8 adds some wild new armors inspired by historical warriors. It also introduces the custom game browser for Halo 3 and Halo: Combat Evolved, while it also adds performance improvements to Halo: CE Anniversary's campaign, among other things. You can see a full rundown of Season 8's content here.

