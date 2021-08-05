Halo: The Master Chief Collect Brings Back Grifball Ahead Of The Next Halo Infinite Beta

Grifball is a Halo game mode where players with gravity hammers need to take a ball to the opposing team's zone. It was created by the Rooster Teeth and introduced in Halo 3 as a custom game mode, before becoming a more permanent fixture in following games, up until Halo 5. On Twitter, 343 Industries posted that Grifball is returning to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection once again.

Keep your enemies off the scoreboard and under your Gravity Hammer. Grifball has returned to MCC! pic.twitter.com/Nltnrv9Lna — Halo (@Halo) August 4, 2021

The game mode has been in rotation and returned to MCC multiple times this year. However, this time it arrives as players wait in anticipation for the next Halo: Infinite beta. The popular game mode will no doubt help keep eager players busy until them.

343 Industries had its first Halo Infinite beta from July 29 to August 2 for fans who signed up for the Halo Infinite Insider program. The program is free and not the most complicated form you'll fill out, but check out GameSpot's guide to sign-up with ease and get ready for future betas. If you didn't get your hands on the beta, you could read this detailed run-through and prepare for the next.

Although a second beta hasn't been officially announced, it's expected to arrive sometime soon. After the initial beta, the Halo Twitter page was teasing another opportunity by encouraging fans to sign-up for the Halo Infinite Insider program.

Halo Infinite is expected to release in holiday 2021.