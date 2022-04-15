Halo Infinite's Two New Season 2 Maps Couldn't Be More Different

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves will be here in just a few weeks, and 343 Industries has revealed the two new maps Spartans will be murdering each other on. Named Cataylst and Breaker, the maps are very different from one another, with one focusing on cold, industrial interiors while the other is an open desert map designed for Big Team Battle.

For fans of traditional arena-style multiplayer, you can look forward to Catalyst. In a blog post on Halo Waypoint, multiplayer level designer Tyler Ensrude described it as a "tunnel-like" map with Forerunner structures, complete with the light bridge we've come to know and love from Halo. It shares some similarities with Epitaph from Halo 3 and the ever-popular Haven from Halo 4, but with a scrappier feel. There is more Banished influence, as the group relies heavily on captured technology and weapons rather than its own creations.

Breaker is an open outdoor map designed for Big Team Battle, especially CTF matches, with a base on either side making for huge skirmishes in the midsection. Huge pieces of wrecked machinery are visible here, building on what you see throughout Halo Infinite's campaign. There's even a "death pit" that you can jump in a Warthog if you are skilled enough, but hitting the ramp incorrectly will result in a very unceremonious death.

Halo Infinite Season 2 kicks off on May 3 and also comes with two new armor cores, a new battle pass, the modes Land Grab and King of the Hill, and more story events. At some point during Season 2, campaign co-op will also launch. Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, cloud, and Game Pass.