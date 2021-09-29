Halo Infinite: How To Download The Beta For This Weekend's Big Team Battle Test

The next Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is coming up this weekend, and unlike the previous ones, this test is open to everyone to help the developers test the Big Team Battle mode at scale. You no longer need to be a member of the Halo Insider program--it's much easier this time to get in.

343 Industries has listed off the download instructions on its website, and it's a pretty straightforward process to get in. On Xbox, you need to download the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store and then join the Halo Infinite preview. Should the Halo Infinite preview not appear, you are advised to power cycle your Xbox by holding down the power button for 10 seconds.

All hands on deck! Join us this weekend for the #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview:

🖥 Halo Insiders: A friend invite code, which grants access on PC and Xbox, has been emailed to you!

🎮 Xbox Players: All Xbox players can pre-load via the Xbox Insider Hub today! pic.twitter.com/yF09IxV9jU — Halo (@Halo) September 28, 2021

Anyone who took part in the previous Halo Infinite beta tests can boot up the same client to access this weekend's test--so don't delete the file if you can avoid it.

For PC, it's a little more complicated. Players who are not in the Halo Insider program need to obtain a "friend invite code" to take part in this weekend's test. Halo Insider members chosen for the previous tests received a friend code to share, so it's time to reach out to your friends and hope for the best.

If you're able to secure a code, you can redeem it on the Halo Waypoint website, and then you'll receive a message containing a code and installation instructions.

You can see the full download instructions below, as written and compiled by 343. The full schedule for this weekend's beta can be seen further down the page.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Download Instructions

INSTALLING ON XBOX

Navigate to the “Store” app on your Xbox console. Search for "Xbox Insider Hub" in the App section. Install “Xbox Insider Hub.” Launch “Xbox Insider Hub.” Under "Previews," select "Halo Infinite – Insider." Select "Join Preview." If the Preview does not install after a short time, hold down the power button on your Xbox console for 10 seconds to power cycle the console, then turn it back on. Navigate back to the Preview in the Xbox Insider Hub. Select "View in Store" Install the game.

INSTALLING ON PC

To use a friend invite code for this weekend's Multiplayer Technical Preview:

Redeem your code at www.halowaypoint.com/redeem. You will receive a message on Waypoint with your Tech Preview invite. This message includes your Steam key and installation instructions for both Xbox and PC. Redeem the Steam key by following the Activating a Product on Steam instructions. Install the game.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 Schedule