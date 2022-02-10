Halo Infinite Free Battle Rifle Weapon Skin Available Now For Game Pass Subscribers

Halo Infinite players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass get special perks each month, and February's freebie is now available. All subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate get the Pass Tense weapon skin for the BR75. This gives the powerful ranged weapon a new, green hue, as you can see in the image below.

Subscribers also get a Challenge Swap and a double XP token this month. You can claim these items from the Perks gallery on Xbox and PC.

It's time to refresh your armory, Spartans! With @XboxGamePass Ultimate Perks you're locked and loaded to get monthly #HaloInfinite multiplayer bonuses, including the brand-new Pass Tense coating for your BR75.



Claim now via the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, or PC! pic.twitter.com/LFl43iWNFI — Halo (@Halo) February 9, 2022

This is just the latest cosmetic additions to Halo Infinite this week. Before this, the game's microtransaction store recently added a halo for your Halo character in Halo Infinite.

In other news, it has been confirmed that the Halo TV series will premiere March 24 on Paramount+ and a new trailer aired during the NFL playoffs. Additionally, Halo Infinite's BTB mode has finally been patched up, while Master Chief's voice actor has shared a recipe for chili.