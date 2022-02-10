Halo Infinite Free Battle Rifle Weapon Skin Available Now For Game Pass Subscribers

The Pass Tense skin for the BR75 is now available for all Game Pass Ultimate members.

Halo Infinite players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass get special perks each month, and February's freebie is now available. All subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate get the Pass Tense weapon skin for the BR75. This gives the powerful ranged weapon a new, green hue, as you can see in the image below.

Subscribers also get a Challenge Swap and a double XP token this month. You can claim these items from the Perks gallery on Xbox and PC.

This is just the latest cosmetic additions to Halo Infinite this week. Before this, the game's microtransaction store recently added a halo for your Halo character in Halo Infinite.

In other news, it has been confirmed that the Halo TV series will premiere March 24 on Paramount+ and a new trailer aired during the NFL playoffs. Additionally, Halo Infinite's BTB mode has finally been patched up, while Master Chief's voice actor has shared a recipe for chili.

