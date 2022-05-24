Halo Infinite Fracture: Entrenched Event - Dates, Land Grab Mode, And More
With 30 rewards to unlock, here's everything you'll need to know about Fracture: Entrenched event.
Halo Infinite is having another Fracture event for Season 2. But this time, the theme is more in line with the season-long theme of "Lone Wolves." You'll have three additional weeks to earn more rewards following the initial week that's now underway, with 30 event-exclusive cosmetics to be earned via limited-time challenges. Like the last Fracture event, it'll stay for a week and reappear several times over the months ahead. For now, here's all you need to know about the Fracture: Entrenched event in Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite Fracture: Entrenched dates and rewards
In the Fracture: Entrenched, you'll have four weeks stretched over four months to complete 30 in-game challenges. Listed below are all the time slots for the Fracture: Entrenched.
- May 24, 2022, to May 30, 2022
- June 14, 2022, to June 20, 2022
- July 5, 2022, to July 11, 2022
- August 16, 2022, to August 22, 2022
During the Fracture: Entrenched event, you'll be rewarded with a different cosmetic for each event-related challenge you complete. Listed below is a list of the unlockable items you can earn alongside a gallery of all the items.
- 16 Gear pieces
- 4 Emblems
- 2 Backdrops
- 6 Coatings
- 2 Stances
Fracture: Entrenched event challenges
To check what challenges you need to complete for the Fracture: Entrenched Event is relatively simple. Like the last Fracture event, the challenges will be on the same page as your battle pass challenges. But only the challenges with the orange banner next to them will go towards the event pass specifically.
Here you'll find all of the challenges for the Fracture: Entrenched event.
- The UNSC Needs You! - Complete Land Grab PvP: 300 XP
- War Hero - Kill Enemy Spartans In Land Grab PvP (10): 300 XP
- War Hero - Kill Enemy Spartans In Land Grab PvP (20): 300 XP
- War Hero - Kill Enemy Spartans In Land Grab PvP (50): 300 XP
- Overtake - Capture a Zone in Land Grab PvP: 300 XP
- Overtake - Capture a Zone in Land Grab PvP (10): 300 XP
- Grab Bag - Earn Cumulative Player Score in Land Grab PvP Matches (2,500): 300 XP
- Precious Time - Spend Seconds Occupying Zones in Land Grab PvP Matches (15): 300 XP
- Multitasking - Kill Enemy Spartans Defending Their Zone In Land Grab PvP (1): 300 XP
- Trench Warfare - Win Land Grab PvP Matches (1): 300 XP
Land Grab (Entrenched) game mode
To participate in Fracture: Entrenched, go to the multiplayer menu and select Entrenched. In Land Grab (Entrenched), you and your team are tasked with controlling three critical areas throughout the map. But the catch is the second an area is captured; it'll disappear, and you'll earn a point after each capture. After all three are captured, the control points will reset in another location, and whichever team earns 11 points wins the game.
