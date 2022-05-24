Halo Infinite Fracture: Entrenched Event - Dates, Land Grab Mode, And More

Halo Infinite is having another Fracture event for Season 2. But this time, the theme is more in line with the season-long theme of "Lone Wolves." You'll have three additional weeks to earn more rewards following the initial week that's now underway, with 30 event-exclusive cosmetics to be earned via limited-time challenges. Like the last Fracture event, it'll stay for a week and reappear several times over the months ahead. For now, here's all you need to know about the Fracture: Entrenched event in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Fracture: Entrenched dates and rewards

In the Fracture: Entrenched, you'll have four weeks stretched over four months to complete 30 in-game challenges. Listed below are all the time slots for the Fracture: Entrenched.

May 24, 2022, to May 30, 2022

June 14, 2022, to June 20, 2022

July 5, 2022, to July 11, 2022

August 16, 2022, to August 22, 2022

During the Fracture: Entrenched event, you'll be rewarded with a different cosmetic for each event-related challenge you complete. Listed below is a list of the unlockable items you can earn alongside a gallery of all the items.

16 Gear pieces

4 Emblems

2 Backdrops

6 Coatings

2 Stances

Halo Infinite Entrenched Event Pass - All Rewards And Cosmetics See More

Fracture: Entrenched event challenges

To check what challenges you need to complete for the Fracture: Entrenched Event is relatively simple. Like the last Fracture event, the challenges will be on the same page as your battle pass challenges. But only the challenges with the orange banner next to them will go towards the event pass specifically.

Here you'll find all of the challenges for the Fracture: Entrenched event.

The UNSC Needs You! - Complete Land Grab PvP: 300 XP

War Hero - Kill Enemy Spartans In Land Grab PvP (10): 300 XP

War Hero - Kill Enemy Spartans In Land Grab PvP (20): 300 XP

War Hero - Kill Enemy Spartans In Land Grab PvP (50): 300 XP

Overtake - Capture a Zone in Land Grab PvP: 300 XP

Overtake - Capture a Zone in Land Grab PvP (10): 300 XP

Grab Bag - Earn Cumulative Player Score in Land Grab PvP Matches (2,500): 300 XP

Precious Time - Spend Seconds Occupying Zones in Land Grab PvP Matches (15): 300 XP

Multitasking - Kill Enemy Spartans Defending Their Zone In Land Grab PvP (1): 300 XP

Trench Warfare - Win Land Grab PvP Matches (1): 300 XP

Land Grab (Entrenched) game mode

To participate in Fracture: Entrenched, go to the multiplayer menu and select Entrenched. In Land Grab (Entrenched), you and your team are tasked with controlling three critical areas throughout the map. But the catch is the second an area is captured; it'll disappear, and you'll earn a point after each capture. After all three are captured, the control points will reset in another location, and whichever team earns 11 points wins the game.

