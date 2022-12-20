Halo Infinite First-Year Stats Revealed, As Dev Reflects On A Year Full Of "Challenges"

Halo Infinite has wrapped up its first full year of operation, and developer 343 Industries has now shared some first-year statistics. Live-service boss Sean Baron said in a blog post that Halo Infinite had the "biggest launch year" in Halo's 20-year history.

Some of the first-year stats included 170 million multiplayer matches played, 50 million campaign missions played, and 16 billion Spartans slayed. Players collectively wiped out more than 2 billion bots and performed 6 million "Ninja" kills, which is when a player jumps over a foe and smacks them on the back with a melee. Finally, 343 said players collectively created 130,000 maps in Forge.

"We're so grateful for the time you've spent with us and the passion you have for this franchise. The year has been full of challenges and opportunities," Baron said. "Yet, your energy and engagement has driven us."

Baron added: "We've changed the way that we develop and even the way we're organized. Needless to say, we're committed to making Halo Infinite better with every single update."

One of the final updates for Halo Infinite is launching today, December 20, adding free wintry-themed cosmetics like a Santa hat and reindeer antlers for your character. The Winter Contingency II runs through January 3--check out a trailer below.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer launched on November 15, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the Halo series. As the statement above alludes to, Halo Infinite had a huge launch but fans quickly complained about a lack of significant updates for the multiplayer live-service element. On the single-player side, Microsoft canceled the planned local split-screen co-op feature.

The game's next big update, Season 3: Echoes Within, arrives in March 2023. Outside of the game, 2022 marked the debut of the Halo TV series. The show was a success and a second season is filming now.