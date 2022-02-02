Halo Infinite Dev Delays Update On Campaign Co-Op, Forge, And Seasonal Roadmap

Microsoft previously said it would provide an update in January, but it needs more time.

By on

Comments

Halo boss Joseph Staten has provided an update on the future of Halo Infinite, saying the team at 343 needs more time before it can share an update on its roadmap plans for the game.

While the original plan was to share new information about Halo Infinite's seasonal roadmap, co-op, and Forge in January, the team now needs additional time to lock it all down. "We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on," Staten said. "This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can."

Campaign co-op and Forge missed Halo Infinite's launch last year, and 343 has said these features won't arrive until after Season 1 wraps up in May 2022. This is assuming plans haven't changed, however. In addition to campaign co-op and Forge, it appears a new multiplayer mode is coming to the game.

In other Halo news, developer 343 has confirmed a new patch is in the works for Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode, and it could be released as soon as February 3. Additionally, the game's popular cat ear DLC is set to return as part of a wider shakeup to Halo Infinite's microtransaction store.

Halo Infinite attracted more than 20 million players since launch, helping the game to become the biggest Halo game launch in franchise history.

