Halo Infinite Could Be Getting A New DMR Weapon

A fan-favorite weapon could be making its way into the Halo Infinite sandbox in the future, if a recent leak is to be believed.

Via the reliable Halo Leaks Twitter account, a new precision weapon called the M392 Bandit might be coming to Halo Infinite in the near future. While the "Bandit" part of the weapon's name is new, the M392 part matches up with DMR's official name in 2010's Halo: Reach, where it was officially called the M392 DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle). The DMR went on to appear in both Halo 4 and Halo 5, but was absent--along with numerous other fan-favorite weapons--from Halo Infinite at launch.

If the DMR (or the "Bandit" as it's now apparently called) does come to Halo Infinite, it will join other human precision weapons like the Battle Rifle, Commando Rifle, and Sidekick pistol. Adding to the speculation is the discovery of a Halo 5 DMR in the background of a map used for the game's recent Season 2 cinematic. As for when the new weapon may arrive, that's anybody's guess. The game's current multiplayer season is set to last until November.

The DMR might not be the only beloved weapon set to make a comeback in Halo Infinite. The Halo Leaks Twitter shows a pump-action shotgun could be arriving at some point in the future as well. Halo Infinite replaced the franchise's iconic pump-action shotgun--which has been in Halo 1-5, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach--for a faster shooting, automatic shotgun known as the Bulldog in Halo Infinite. Fans have been clamoring for the return of the classic weapon ever since.

Halo Infinite Season 2 launched in May, bringing with it two new maps, the new Last Spartan Standing game mode, and a new battle pass. An online co-op test is coming soon for Halo Insiders, with the long-delayed feature expected to arrive in full this August. The game's custom map and mode editor, Forge, is scheduled to arrive with the game's third multiplayer season later this year.