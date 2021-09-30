Halo Infinite Beta Patch For PC Is Out Now, Improves Frame Rate And Reduces Hitching

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta returns this weekend with the first test for Big Team Battle, and PC players can expect an improved experience compared to last weekend's beta.

Plenty of people, including prominent streamers, have called out the PC edition of Halo Infinite and specifically its keyboard and mouse controls and other elements that reportedly led to missed shots and other problems. 343 community manager John Junyszek responded to this, saying a "small update" for the beta client that is out now should reduce hitching, improve frame-pacing, and increase overall frame rates by about 15% to help ameliorate the issues. The patch is available to download on Steam ahead of the beta's kickoff tomorrow, October 1.

We released a small update for the #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Technical Preview on PC that should reduce hitching, improve frame-pacing, and increase framerates by about 15%. All Steam participants can begin downloading it today. There is no update needed for Xbox participants 👊 https://t.co/eC3PNuafZA — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) September 30, 2021

#HaloInfinite MP Preview PSA: We are definitely hearing feedback around aiming. There are known issues in this pre-release build but this is an area the team is monitoring and will dig into once we have more data from this flight. We'll share more insights when we can. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 30, 2021

Community director Brian Jarrard sounded off on the issues, too, saying the team is "definitely hearing" the feedback around aiming specifically on PC. Jarrard said known issues are contributing to the problem, and the studio hopes to collect feedback after this upcoming beta test wraps up to improve the experience later on.

In another tweet, Junyszek said he disagrees that Halo fans "complaining" about the PC issues motivated 343 to make changes. "Constructive, open conversations with our players--and having a team that wants to act quickly to support them--is what got this done," he said. "Respectful, thoughtful feedback is the best motivator."

"Complaining" is not what got this done. Constructive, open conversations with our players - and having a team that wants to act quickly to support them - is what got this done. It's important to understand the difference. Respectful, thoughtful feedback is the best motivator ✌️ https://t.co/uKNbHwvbJi — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) September 30, 2021

Like the last beta test, this weekend's preview will take place Friday-Sunday, but only during two, four-hour periods each day. You can see the full schedule below.

To get more people into the action, 343 is opening the beta test to everyone on Xbox. PC users need to be in the Halo Insider program or use a friend code. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to how to get into this weekend's Halo Infinite beta test.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 Schedule