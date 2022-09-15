Halo Infinite Adds Even Bigger Ears For You To Wear, But You'll Have To Pay Up

Halo Infinite players can pick up some new cosmetic DLC right now in the form of bunny ears. Following from the cat ear DLC released in 2021, 343 Industries is releasing even bigger ears now.

"Head over to the Shop to outfit your Spartan with an Armor FX that will make you known--nay, feared--across the galaxy. Don the holographic bunny ears of Marlin T. Buckets and become imbued with a force greater than the Precursors' own neural physics...," 343 said.

The new bunny ear DLC in Halo Infinite is out now

The cat ear DLC, which cost $10, proved to be very popular among Halo Infinite players, so it'll be interesting to see how the community reacts to the bunny ears.

Also new to Halo Infinite this week is the Parasite Ichor visor, which players can unlock after they complete all challenges and the Ultimate challenge. Here is what it looks like:

The Parasite Ichor visor in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite's The Yappening event is going now now through September 20. In addition to the new cosmetic items, players can check out the Methane Menagerie playlist to take part in 12v12 Big Team Fiesta, while everyone gets a free event pass that comes with "ten whimsical rewards."

In other Halo Infinite news, 343's top boss, Bonnie Ross, has left the company and Microsoft entirely. 343's technical development lead David Berger is on the way out as well.

Additionally, Halo Infinite's couch co-op mode has been canceled as 343 pushes forward with live-service content instead. The game's biggest update to date, the Winter Update, arrives in November ahead of Season 3: Echoes Within in March 2023.