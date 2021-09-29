PS5 Restock Tracker October Games With Gold Halo Infinite Beta Update October PS Plus Games PS5 Backwards Compatibility Extreme Rules 2021 Results
Halo Co-Creator Brings Master Chief To Life In Unreal Engine 4

Marcus Lehto, the "father of the Master Chief," imagines what the original Halo: Combat Evolved would look like today.

Marcus Lehto is often credited as the "father of the Master Chief," and now fans can get a look at what the first iteration of the character (and his ride) would look like if Halo: Combat Evolved came out today.

Lehto, who left original Halo developer Bungie in 2012, has been sharing behind-the-scenes looks over the past few months on his Twitter as he recreated Combat Evolved's Master Chief, the original Warthog, the MA5B Assault Rifle, and the Halo ring itself in Unreal Engine 4. Now Lehto has shown off the finished product, and it's hard to argue with the results.

The attention to detail is impressive, to say the least. Nobody knows the Master Chief like Lehto, and it truly shows here.

Following his departure from Bungie, Lehto formed V1 Interactive, which went on to release its first game, the FPS/RTS hybrid Disintegration, last year. Disintegration failed to find much of an audience, and the game's multiplayer was shut down just a few months after the game's launch. V1 Interactive shut down a few months later.

Though he is no longer working on the Halo franchise, Lehto is still a big fan. He recently tweeted he was having a great time playing Halo Infinite's second multiplayer beta test. Another beta test, which will be open to everyone, begins September 29.

The game's second beta test has revealed previously unannounced new weapons and the return of a few old favorites. Dataminers also combed the beta for new information, uncovering a whole host of meme-oriented emblems players will be able to equip once Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer officially launches December 8.

