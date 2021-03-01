Halo 3's New Maps Look Amazing In Footage From Master Chief Collection Beta Testers

Halo 3 is getting its first wave of new DLC maps in more than a decade through The Master Chief Collection, and now we've seen them in action for the first time.

The new maps are coming to MCC in the Season 6 update, which recently entered public testing for players who have signed up to the free Halo Insider program. Now that the beta has gone public, people are sharing videos to give everyone a first look at the new content.

The maps--Waterfall and Edge--come from Halo Online, the canceled free-to-play game for Russia. Waterfall takes place in the frosty Zezar system on a UNSC facility. The Edge map, meanwhile, takes place on a Forerunner data archival site on Partition. You can see both of the maps in action in the video above from Uber Nick. You can search for "new Halo 3 maps" on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and other places to see even more coverage.

Halo 3 getting new maps in 2021... And they are beautiful! pic.twitter.com/9rgGWYFM6A — bbkdragoon (@bbkdragoon) February 26, 2021

Also included in Season 6 is a variety of new weapon skins, armor, and more items to collect. These include animated visors--a first for the game--along with what looks like Halo's take on Fortnite's back bling. You can adorn your soldier with a variety of cosmetics for their back to give them special flair.

It's 2021, Halo 3 plays better than ever and will soon receive beautiful new maps for free via Halo The Master Chief Collection.

Somehow, this is really happening. pic.twitter.com/Hbi2JIWVmL — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 27, 2021

There is no word yet on when MCC Season 6 will begin, but considering the content is now available for public testing, it might not be long until it's available for everyone.

There has been a lot of Halo news lately; check out the stories linked below to catch up with the latest developments across the franchise.