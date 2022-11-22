Guilty Gear Strive Is Adding Sin Kiske On November 24

Sin Kiske is the second character in Season Pass 2.

By on

Comments

Arc System Works has announced that Sin Kiske will be joining Guilty Gear Strive as part of Season Pass 2, set to launch on November 24.

Sin is the child of Ky Kiske, the Allied King of Illyria, and Dizzy, a half-Gear woman. Ky handed over Sin when he was a child to Sol, Ky’s rival. Due to Sin’s Gear blood, he grows up at an accelerated rate. While he is muscular and looks like an adult, he isn’t even 10 years old yet.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments
  2. DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT – Bardock Battle on Planet Kanassa Gameplay
  3. Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters Duty Eternal Announce Trailer
  4. Evil West Official Launch Trailer
  5. Gungrave G.O.R.E Official Launch Trailer
  6. How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
  7. Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
  8. Tower of Fantasy Version 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth Trailer
  9. Guilty Gear Strive - Sin Kiske Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  10. Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
  11. High on Life - 25 Minutes of Gameplay
  12. SAMURAI MAIDEN - 10 Minutes Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Guilty Gear -Strive- Sin Kiske Starter Guide

Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 2 will include two more characters and battle stages, which are going to be released sometime in 2023. The first character introduced in Season Pass 2 was Bridget back in August.

Guilty Gear Strive is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2023.

In GameSpot’s Guilty Gear Strive review, we said, “Like all Guilty Gears, it is a game of extremes. If you've tried the series and fallen off because of its complexities, I wouldn't expect a different outcome. If you're up for a challenge, or just want a cool, sharp-looking fighting game to mess around with, Strive knows all the right moves.”

Best PS5 Games: Must-Play PlayStation 5 Games
See More

George Yang on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Guilty Gear -Strive-
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)