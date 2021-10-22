GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition Release Date Announced, San Andreas Coming To Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on November 11, Rockstar Games has announced. Additionally, Rockstar confirmed plans to launch some of the games on Game Pass and PlayStation Now, detailed plans for physical releases, and shed new light on the various upgrades and improvements included with all three games: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Starting with the release date, the $70 compilation package will be available across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11. A physical edition for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 is coming on December 7. The press release made no mention of a physical version for PS5.

Additionally, a standalone version of GTA: San Andreas The Definitive Edition is coming to Game Pass on November 11, while GTA III The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now beginning December 7.

The bundle includes updated versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. As leaks suggested, the game will have "GTA V-inspired modern controls," along with "across-the-board visual enhancements" including resolution upgrades and "improved visual fidelity across the world." Rockstar stressed that, despite the upgrades, each game will maintain its "distinct original aesthetic."

For the controls specifically, players can look forward to targeting and lock-on aiming, as well as updated weapon and radio station wheels. The mini-maps have been updated, too, so players can set waypoints to specific places. Achievements and Trophies are updated as well.

The Switch version supports gyro aiming, and players can use the touch screen for camera zooming, pans, and to make selections from the menu. The PC edition, meanwhile, has support for Nvidia DLSS and more connectivity with the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Gallery

Rockstar also mentioned that the each game has a "completely rebuilt" lighting system that features better shadows, weather, and reflections. Character and vehicle models are upgraded, too, while buildings, weapons, roads, and interiors have higher resolution textures. Elsewhere, fans can look forward to "all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world."

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the games can run at 4K/60FPS, Rockstar said. The Definitive Edition was developed by a seemingly new studio called Grove Street Games using the Unreal Engine.

Rockstar North co-studio head Aaron Garbut shared some thoughts on GTA III and how much Rockstar's games have grown and evolved over the years.

"GTA III helped clarify our approach to making games, and it's something that has stuck with us in every game we make, from GTA III through to GTAV, the Red Dead Redemption series, and everything else: we are focused on building worlds--and on making these worlds as believable, detailed, interesting, varied and alive as possible," Garbut said. "We want to make worlds that you feel like you are living in, that feel dynamic and filled with other characters. Where it’s not just a façade that comes alive around you and for you, but as real a place as we can manage, and one that is filled with stories, characters, events and fun, interesting things to do."