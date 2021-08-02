GTA Parent Company Take-Two Delays Two "Core Immersive" Titles, Needed More Time For Polish

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, has delayed two of its upcoming "core immersive" titles. As part of the company's latest earnings release, management confirmed that these two games--whatever they might be--will now be released later in fiscal 2022 than previously announced.

Take-Two did not announce what these titles were, so we can only guess. One of Take-Two's unannounced immersive core titles is coming from its 2K Games label, which could mean the new BioShock game, but this is not confirmed.

During an earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said he does not expect any more of the company's announced titles to be delayed. Zelnick also confirmed that the titles were delayed so the development teams could focus on polish. He added that the delays were not related to COVID; he pointed out that teams have been able to work efficiently at home during the pandemic.

Take-Two also announced during its earnings release that Grand Theft Auto V has shipped 150 million copies, while GTA Online continues to set records ahead of GTA V's launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in November.