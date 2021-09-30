How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath October Games With Gold October PS Plus Games
GTA Online's Weekly Update Gives Bonuses For Lamar Contact Missions

Check out Land Races, Classic Mode's Offense Defense, and Timed Trials, too, for extra rewards.

By on

Comments

In GTA Online this week, players can get bonuses in Lamar Contact missions, Land Races, Classic Mode's Offense Defense, and Timed Trials. This week also marks the limited return of Classic Modes (Sumo, Inch By Inch, Keep the Pace, and Offense Defense), as well as Sea Races and Parachuting Jobs. Certain Jobs will now cycle in and out of GTA Online in order to save space and make player matchmaking easier.

Lamar Contact missions and all Land Races will both give out triple $GTA and RP. Land Races encompass quite a few different races, so players have plenty of options for lapping around the track. In Time Trials and Classic Mode's Offense Defense, players participating can get double $GTA and RP payouts.

The LS Car Meet top prize is Emperor Vectre. Any player that places top three in seven Pursuit Series races can get their hands on the ride. Featured cars on the test track this week are: Dinka Jester RR, Annis Euros, and Vapid Dominator ASP. The top prize at the Lucky Wheel is the Übermacht Rebla GTS.

Discounts:

  • 50% off all Hydraulics
  • 30% off Albany Manana Custom
  • 30% off Bravado Youga Classic & Bravado Youga Classic 4x4
  • 30% off Progen Itali GTB & Progen Itali GTB Custom
  • 30% off Willard Faction & Willard Faction Custom Donk
  • 30% off Pfister Comet & Pfister Comet Retro Custom
  • 40% off Declasse Tulip
  • 30% off Annis Euros
  • 25% off all Upgrades & Modifications

As always, connecting your Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get you GTA$100K. Through October 20, Prime Gaming members will also get the following discounts: 35% off the Dinka RT3000 and 65% off the Lampadati Casco.

Grand Theft Auto V's next-gen edition will release in March 2022, a delay from its original launch date of November 11. In the meantime, GTA Online players on PS4 can earn GTA$1,000,000 every month until the PS5 version releases in March 2022.

