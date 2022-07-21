GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises Free Expansion Launches July 26, Here's Everything We Know

As development on GTA 6 progresses, Rockstar continues to support GTA Online with significant updates. The newest of these is Criminal Enterprises, a free expansion coming July 26.

The backdrop to the expansion, in trademark Rockstar fashion, is very on the nose as it pertains to the current real-life political, economic, and environmental landscape. "The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, retail supply chains are in turmoil, and to top it off a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state," reads a line from the expansion.

The surge in gas prices has drawn the attention of the fictional International Affairs Agency (IAA), an organization that believes the Duggan petrochemical family are deliberately manipulating the fuel market. Players can take on a new mission called Operation Paper Trail where they become IAA agents to get to the bottom of what may be a criminal conspiracy.

The Criminal Enterprises expansion--described as a "sweeping update--also kicks off a new series of updates that will add new modes, vehicles, collectibles, and special events to the game throughout the summer.

Any GTA Online player who owns an Executive Office will find a new staff manager, Lupe, in the office who can help you find special cargo. Additionally, Executives can now take on new missions. There are also new Clubhouse Contracts that for players who have a clubhouse with the Custom Bike Shop. Additionally, there is a new Bar Resupply mission players can complete to stock their clubhouse bar.

Elsewhere, the Criminal Enterprises expansion adds more Resupply Missions that challenge players to rob targets to get more gear. For nightclub owners, there is a new contract to take on to acquire new goods and wares. Inside the club, meanwhile, players now have the ability to boot clubgoers and anyone who has passed out from too much partying.

The Criminal Enterprises expansion also introduces new vehicles, including two Imani Tech cars with special upgrades available like a missile lock-on jammer.

Beyond all of this, Rockstar says fans should keep an eye out for a "comprehensive list" of "new gameplay and experience improvements" across all of GTA Online. This will include a nerf for the Oppression Mk II's homing missiles, as well as an easier way to re-gain health during fights. Players will also earn higher payouts for races and adversary modes, along with higher payouts for GTA Online's heists, and the more significant Doomsday heist.

Rockstar will share further details on the gameplay and balance changes for the Criminal Enterprises expansion on July 26 when the expansion arrives. As usual, this new update is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but not PS3 or Xbox 360.