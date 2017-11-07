  1. GS News Update: Xbox One X Is Out, So Sony UK Just Announced A PS4 Pro Bundle For The Same Price
Feature Article

GTA 5 Becomes The Best-Selling Game Ever; Huge Layoffs Hit Telltale - GS News Roundup

  • Feature
2 Comments

A New Frontier?

by on

GameSpot News is your daily wrap-up of the day's most important video game news with your hosts, Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd. What are they going to cover today? Only one way to find out!

Grand Theft Auto V Is The Best Selling Game Of All Time (In The US)

Hoo boy! Take-Two's financial briefing happened today, and among other things, they revealed that Grand Theft Auto V, a game that originally came out in 2013, is still doing great things for the company. They also said some very interesting things about their microtransaction revenue--get all the details in today's episode!

Telltale Games Hit By Significant Layoffs

In sad news, the developer responsible for the huge resurgence of narrative-driven adventure games--like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Batman, Back To The Future, Sam & Max, Tales of Monkey Island, oh man and the list goes on--has been hit with some big staff cuts. We share the reasons behind it in the video.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Announced

If you love JRPGs and Nintendo consoles, chances are you care very much about the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on Nintendo Switch. Well, its DLC season pass was just announced and with it came some bonus news about new Legend of Zelda DLC! Tune in to find out more!

That's all for GameSpot News today, tell us what you thought of today's news in the comments below, and we'll see you tomorrow!

Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Grand Theft Auto V
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier
