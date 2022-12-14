Green Man Gaming's Holiday Sale Is Overflowing With Deals
The perfect opportunity to snag some PC and console games for cheap.
Green Man Gaming’s big winter sale is now live with thousands of PC and console games, DLC packs, and bundles for as much as 90% off.
Some noteworthy deals include Borderlands 3 for just $7.92 (normally $60), the XCOM 2 Collection for $7.04 (from $100), and Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for $26.40 (normally $100), just to name a few. Check the list below for a round up of some of our favorite deals in Green Man Gaming’s holiday sale.
There’s already tons of great games in Green Man Gaming’s holiday sale, but be sure to check out the sale page daily as new games will also be added and surprise deals will crop up. Green Man Gaming also plans to highlight specific publishers throughout the sale, including Bandai Namco on Sunday, December 18, Capcom on December 21, then Bethesda, Ubisoft, and Freedom games on December 22, and finally Arc System Works on December 23.
Don't forget to check out GOG's winter sale and PlayStation Network's big year-end discounts, and keep an eye on our deals coverage for more seasonal savings.
Green Man Gaming Holiday Sale
- Back 4 Blood -- $15.48 ($
60)
- Batman Arkham Knight - Premium Edition -- $4.50 ($
40)
- BioShock: The Collection -- $10.56 ($
60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $7.92 ($
60)
- Coromon -- $12.03 ($
20)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen -- $34 ($
80)
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition -- $8.60 ($
50)
- Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition -- $11.25 ($
60)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $5.62 ($
50)
- Moonlighter -- $3.84 ($
20)
- Mordhau -- $6.37 ($
30)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned -- $1.50 ($
20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition -- $9.00 ($
60)
- NBA 2K23 -- $23.76 ($
60)
- New Tales from the Borderlands -- $21.11 ($
40)
- No Man’s Sky -- $30 ($
60)
- The Outbound Ghost -- $11.19 ($
20)
- Outlast II -- $3.60 ($
30)
- The Quarry -- $26.40 ($
60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- $26.40 ($
100)
- Rollerdrome -- $17.42 ($
30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI -- $5.28 ($
60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Chaotic Great Edition -- $35.20 ($
80)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters -- $23.75 ($
50)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $7.04 ($
100)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Is Only $100 Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation