Green Man Gaming's Holiday Sale Is Overflowing With Deals

Green Man Gaming’s big winter sale is now live with thousands of PC and console games, DLC packs, and bundles for as much as 90% off.

Some noteworthy deals include Borderlands 3 for just $7.92 (normally $60), the XCOM 2 Collection for $7.04 (from $100), and Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for $26.40 (normally $100), just to name a few. Check the list below for a round up of some of our favorite deals in Green Man Gaming’s holiday sale.

There’s already tons of great games in Green Man Gaming’s holiday sale, but be sure to check out the sale page daily as new games will also be added and surprise deals will crop up. Green Man Gaming also plans to highlight specific publishers throughout the sale, including Bandai Namco on Sunday, December 18, Capcom on December 21, then Bethesda, Ubisoft, and Freedom games on December 22, and finally Arc System Works on December 23.

Don't forget to check out GOG's winter sale and PlayStation Network's big year-end discounts, and keep an eye on our deals coverage for more seasonal savings.

Green Man Gaming Holiday Sale