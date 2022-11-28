Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC

The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity.

In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

Many PlayStation 4 games have been released on PC, including Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Days Gone. Most recently, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on PC.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gran Turismo be one of the next PlayStation franchises to release on PC if it does happen. The latest entry, Gran Turismo 7, was released earlier in March for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

In GameSpot's Gran Turismo 7 review, we said, “Gran Turismo 7 isn't a departure, but rather a newer, shinier GT game. Its physics model is accurate, and while the racing can be formulaic it's always a giggle. The attempt at humanity is a bit cringe, the lack of up-to-date cars seems like an open goal missed, and game may not have changed drastically, but that's not the worst thing in the world.”