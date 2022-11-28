Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC

Developer Polyphony Digital is looking into the possibility.

By on

1 Comments

The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity.

In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

Click To Unmute
  1. Marvel's Midnight Suns Everything To Know
  2. SCAR: The SOCOM Rifle that became a Fortnite Icon - Loadout
  3. Overwatch 2 Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Battlefield 1’s Guns PART 2
  5. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Everything To Know
  6. 19 Things I Wish I Knew About DMZ In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  7. How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
  8. 14 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  9. 14 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  10. Evil West Video Review
  11. The Witcher 3 Update - What To Expect | GameSpot News
  12. WEDNESDAY Cast Plays Who Said It: Wednesday Addams or Emo Band?

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Gran Turismo 7 Review In Progress

Many PlayStation 4 games have been released on PC, including Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Days Gone. Most recently, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on PC.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gran Turismo be one of the next PlayStation franchises to release on PC if it does happen. The latest entry, Gran Turismo 7, was released earlier in March for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

In GameSpot's Gran Turismo 7 review, we said, “Gran Turismo 7 isn't a departure, but rather a newer, shinier GT game. Its physics model is accurate, and while the racing can be formulaic it's always a giggle. The attempt at humanity is a bit cringe, the lack of up-to-date cars seems like an open goal missed, and game may not have changed drastically, but that's not the worst thing in the world.”

Best PlayStation Exclusives: 20 Picks For PS4 And PS5
See More
George Yang on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gran Turismo 7
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)