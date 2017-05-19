Grab A Free PC Copy Of Mount & Blade For A Limited Time

Pick up your freebie or one of the subsequent games in the series at a discount.

Mount & Blade
Mount & Blade has been around for nearly a decade now, but if you've never gotten your hands on it--or simply want a DRM-free copy--now is the time to act.

GOG is giving away free copies of the medieval PC action game, which normally costs $10/£6.19. All you have to do is visit Mount & Blade's GOG store page and claim your freebie by May 21 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST. It's then yours to keep forever, without any need to use additional software (although GOG does offer the optional, Steam-esque GOG Galaxy platform).

Coinciding with this giveaway is a GOG sale on the Mount & Blade series that discounts games and DLC by 75%. With Fire & Sword drops to $2.49/£1.59 and Warband to $5/£3.19. Two Warband DLC packs are also on sale; Napoleonic Wars can be had for $2.49/£1.59 and Viking Conquest Reforged for $3.74/£2.49. These sale prices are available until May 21 at 1 AM PT / 6 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

All of this is meant to promote the finals of Mount & Blade: Warband's esports tournament, The Battle of Bucharest. This takes place tomorrow, May 20, and you can watch the action on Twitch.

Mount & Blade
PC
