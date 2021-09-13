Gothic Horror RPG Darkest Dungeon 2 Enters Early Access On October 26

Darkest Dungeon 2 will be available in early access on the Epic Games Store on October 26. Announced by developer Red Hook on Twitter, the sequel to gothic horror turn-based strategy game will be available in early access on PC via the Epic Games Store.

While Darkest Dungeon 2 has a store page on the Epic Games Store, a price has not yet been announced. The teaser shows off a number of character classes that were present in the original game and implies that the evil from the Darkest Dungeon in the first game has spread out into the world.

As reported by Game Informer, Darkest Dungeon 2 looks to abandon the town building elements of the original, instead sending players' parties on a doomed caravan ride through various biomes. The game will instead be similar to a rougelite, having players earn the currency of Hope, which can be used in between runs to purchase upgrades for the caravan to make it a bit further. Players will navigate across a massive map, forced to make hard choices between where to travel next. Permadeath also returns, but instead of returning to the Hamlet like in the original, in Darkest Dungeon 2 players will have to pick up a new adventurer at a local inn.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is currently only announced for PC via the Epic Games Store. Darkest Dungeon is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, Mobile, and PC, for anyone interested in checking the original out before diving into Darkest Dungeon 2.