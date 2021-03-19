Gotham Knights Delayed To 2022, Pushing Back The New Batman Game

Gotham Knights, the next game in the Batman series, has been delayed to 2022. Warner Bros. shared the news on Twitter today, confirming it will not hit before the end of the year, as previously announced. The delay is due to a need for additional development time, although WB did not get into specifics or attribute the move to COVID-19, as has been the case with numerous other delays.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," Warner Bros. said in the statement.

This is the second high-profile WB game to be delayed to 2022, as WB previously shifted the open-world Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy to next year as well. In the case of Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, WB did not mention the pandemic having an impact on development.

As we previously reported, Gotham Knights brings together Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood for an ambitious open-world crime caper that will pit players against iconic villains to keep Gotham safe. The big twist is, in this game, Bruce Wayne and Batman are believed to be dead, which means the Bat-family needs to rise up to the challenge and establish themselves as the city's new saviors.

GameSpot spoke with creative director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleu Marty about the concept and structure of Gotham Knights, and lots more. Check out the interview below.