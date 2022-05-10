The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Gotham Knights Collector's Edition Preorders Are Available Now
Gotham Knights releases on October 25 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Gotham Knights is slated for an October 25 release, and preorders are now available. You should have no problem snagging the standard or Deluxe versions, although the enticing Collector's edition is bound to sell out fast. Regardless of which you spring for, you'll be entitled to a bit of exclusive in-game content. Here's a closer look at all three versions of Gotham Knights and what you get with your preorder.
Gotham Knights Preorder Bonuses
Anyone who preorders the Standard, Deluxe, or Collector's edition of Gotham Knights will get the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. We might see retailer-exclusive bonuses appear in the coming weeks, but for now, early purchases only come with the unique skin.
Preorder Gotham Knights Standard Edition
$70
Gotham Knights' Standard edition is listed for $70 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Keep in mind that Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game were recently canceled, so the cooperative title will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Physical copies are available to preorder at major retailers such as GameStop and Best Buy. You can also order a digital copy from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, or Steam.
Preorder Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition
$90
If you need a bunch of in-game goodies, the Deluxe edition has you covered. For an extra $20, you'll get the following:
- Knightwatch by Jim Lee transmog
- Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe
- Salvage to build new gear
- Boosted gear
- Exclusive emote
- Three exclusive suit colorways
Physical preorders are available at Best Buy and GameStop, while digital editions are live on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.
Preorder Gotham Knights Collector's Edition
$300
Big DC fans will want to consider the Gotham Knights Collector's Edition, but it is quite pricey at $300. Along with your preorder bonus and everything from the Deluxe edition, you'll also find the following in the Collector's Edition:
- Gotham Knights exclusive New Guard statue, inspired by Jim Lee
- Promethium New Guard transmogs
- Jim Lee certificate of authenticity
- Augmented reality Talon Key
- Gotham City: City of Bridges collectible map
The Collector's Edition is available to order now at GameStop and Best Buy. Keep in mind that despite the eye-watering price, the Collector's Edition will likely sell out pretty quickly. If you're even considering the Collector's Edition, you may want to order now and then cancel later if you decide you don't want it.
Gotham Knights takes place in the eponymous city of Gotham, although Batman is noticeably absent. Instead, you'll roam the crime-ridden streets as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, each with their own set of skills and upgradable abilities. You can complete the entire game solo, but a two-player cooperative mode will let you team up with a friend to fight crime in Gotham.
Warner Bros. and DC recently released the first gameplay footage of Nightwing and Red Hood, showing off a visceral combat system and the sprawling world of Gotham. You can check it out below:
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- 6 Free Games Are Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2022 Revealed
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2022 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Get 10 Bizarre Steam Games For Just $5
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
- Check Out Corsair's Impressive New Line Of Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets
- 3 Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend, Including Civilization 6
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation