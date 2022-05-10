Gotham Knights Collector's Edition Preorders Are Available Now

Gotham Knights is slated for an October 25 release, and preorders are now available. You should have no problem snagging the standard or Deluxe versions, although the enticing Collector's edition is bound to sell out fast. Regardless of which you spring for, you'll be entitled to a bit of exclusive in-game content. Here's a closer look at all three versions of Gotham Knights and what you get with your preorder.

Gotham Knights Preorder Bonuses

Anyone who preorders the Standard, Deluxe, or Collector's edition of Gotham Knights will get the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. We might see retailer-exclusive bonuses appear in the coming weeks, but for now, early purchases only come with the unique skin.

Gotham Knights takes place in the eponymous city of Gotham, although Batman is noticeably absent. Instead, you'll roam the crime-ridden streets as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, each with their own set of skills and upgradable abilities. You can complete the entire game solo, but a two-player cooperative mode will let you team up with a friend to fight crime in Gotham.

Warner Bros. and DC recently released the first gameplay footage of Nightwing and Red Hood, showing off a visceral combat system and the sprawling world of Gotham. You can check it out below: