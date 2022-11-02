Google Play Games For PC Beta Now Available In The US And Canada

At last year's The Game Awards, Google announced plans to bring Google Play Games to PCs, which would allow players to enjoy top mobile titles on their home computers. The beta test launched in South Korea and other parts of Asia earlier this year, and today the company has announced the Google Play Games for PC beta test has expanded into the United States, Canada, and more.

The beta is now available to download in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. The test gives participants access to 60 different mobile games, including State of Survival, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Summoners War.

The official Android Developers blog post announcing the beta's expansion says that more features and games will be added leading up to the service's official launch, though no specific games or features were named.

PC requirements for the beta, as written on the service's official website, are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage: Solid state drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

Processor: 4 CPU physical cores

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

The Google Play Games for PC beta test can be downloaded for free on the official Google Play website.