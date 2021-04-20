Google Adds Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, And Evangelion Unit To AR Search

Google added AR characters from well-known Japanese pop culture franchises in its search function on mobile. You can now find Hello Kitty, Pac-Man, Gundam, Ultraman, Evangelion, and much more represented in their 3D form. A few of the characters, including Cogimyun, Hello Kitty, and Pompompurin, come with their own audio and can "talk."

You'll need to be on mobile to use Google AR and view the 14 new characters. While in Google, search for a character's name and then tap on View in 3D. Android devices can access the AR search function in Google search and iOS devices need to go through the Google app. Android 7 Plus with ARCore enabled and iOS 11.0+ devices can view 3D and AR content.

Full list of characters added:

Ultraman

Ultraman Zero

Ultraman Belial

Gomora

Evangelion (EVA Unit 1)

Gundam (Odysseus Gundam, Xi Gundam, Penelope)

Cogimyun

Taiko Master (drums from the rhythm game Taiko no Tatsujin)

Pac-Man

Hello Kitty

Pompompurin

Little Twin Stars

According to Google, Pac-Man is the most searched for character on the list. Previously, Google added a menagerie of animals to its AR search function, including cows, cats, and humongous dogs. Google's been experimenting with AR in other places too, such as adding walking AR directions in Maps. It's limited to specific malls and airports currently, but the idea is that digital directions are overlaid over the user's real-word images in the Live View feature.

The latest Pac-Man game, Pac-Man 99, is a battle royale for Switch. Players will compete to be the last Pac-Man standing with a new twist on ghosts: Defeated ghosts will be sent to the other players' games as a ghost than can slow them down. If you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can download Pac-Man 99 for free. Individual subscriptions cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year. An annual family plan costs $35 and covers up to eight different Nintendo Accounts.