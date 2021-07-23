Google Adds Olympic-Themed 8-Bit RPG To Its Homepage For The Tokyo Olympics

Google is celebrating the start of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in grand retro-themed fashion, unveiling a full 8-bit RPG that's free to play on its homepage.

The game is called Doodle Champion Island Games and follows Lucky--described on the game's official webpage as a "calico (c)athlete"--as she explore the titular Champion Island. The island is lorded over by seven Sports Champions, each one excelling at a particular Olympic sport, and Lucky must defeat them in quick minigames in order to complete the adventure.

Champion Island is described as "a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends" on the official page, with the ultimate goal of the game being to "defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess."

The game plays out in a classic Legend of Zelda style, with Lucky traveling to different locations in order to challenge the seven Sport Champions. Olympic-themed minigames included among the seven challenges include skateboarding, artistic swimming, and archery. Anime cutscenes celebrate each of Lucky's accomplishments, all in the style of the intro video above. Thankfully you won't have to play the game in one sitting, as the game automatically saves your progress whenever you close the tab.

Doodle Champion Island Games is available for free right now on Google's homepage, just press play on the logo to begin. For more on the Tokyo Olympics, check out how video game music served as entrance music for the Opening Ceremonies.