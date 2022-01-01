GoldenEye 007 Achievements For Xbox Leaked As James Bond News Teased For 2022

It looks like Rare's classic James Bond game, GoldenEye 007, might be headed to Xbox. Achievements for the game have appeared online, as spotted by Wario64 and posted on TrueAchievements.

Achievement pictures and a GoldenEye 007 thumbnail also appeared online, adding to the speculation that the 1997 Nintendo 64 game might be headed to Xbox in the future. There are a total of 55 Achievements worth 1,000 Gamerscore, according to the leak. Based on the text of the Achievements, it looks like both campaign and multiplayer are on the way.

an Xbox Achievement list for GoldenEye 007 has popped up https://t.co/7oaXNAq0Gr pic.twitter.com/OlTia6hZal — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 1, 2022

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series. The company behind the franchise teased today that fans should "watch out for announcements, events, and new content across 2022." A re-release of GoldenEye 007 could be among the surprise announcements, it seems, though nothing is confirmed at this stage.

This year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series. Watch out for announcements, events and new content across 2022. pic.twitter.com/eLiSIvK722 — James Bond (@007) January 1, 2022

Years ago, an Xbox Live Arcade version of GoldenEye 007 was reportedly in development. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the lack of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox was a "rights issue," suggesting it was a business issue causing a holdup as opposed to any kind of issue getting the game running on new hardware.

The "rights issue" might also explain why GoldenEye 007 was not featured in the 30-game Rare Replay package.

According to Unseen64, GoldenEye for Xbox Live Arcade was in development at Rare in 2007 and 2008. Microsoft, Activision (the James Bond rights-holders at the time), and Nintendo apparently agreed to a publishing deal. However, Nintendo Japan is purported to have shut the project down for unknown reasons just months before its planned release.

You can see some reported footage of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox in the video above.

In other news, Hitman developer IO Interactive is developing a new James Bond game that will tell an original story for the British superspy. Given 2022 is an anniversary year for the James Bond series, here's to hoping we get to see or learn more about the game this year.