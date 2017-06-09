Gold PS4 Launches Today Alongside Big PSN Game Sale

With E3 just about to begin, Sony today launched a new PlayStation 4 Slim color and kicked off a sale on a number of high-profile games as part of the Days of Play campaign.

The gold-color PS4 Slim (which comes with a matching DualShock 4) is out now, priced at $250. Additionally, DualShock 4 controllers (all colors) are marked down to $40, while the Gold wireless headset is discounted to $80 for the duration of the sale.

In terms of game sales, the PlayStation Store is offering Nioh, MLB The Show 17, and Horizon: Zero Dawn for $40 each. Some of the other deals include Mass Effect: Andromeda ($30), Battlefield 1 ($30), Prey ($40), Uncharted 4 ($20), and Watch Dogs 2 ($25), among others. You can see all the deals right here on the PlayStation Store website.

A number of brick-and-mortar retailers are also offering deals on PlayStation games this week--check with your local store for lists of discounted games.

Additionally, 12-month PS Plus memberships are going for $50 instead of $60 in the Days of Play sale. On top of that, everyone who spends $100 or more on the PS Store through June 20 will receive a $15 credit--and PS Plus memberships count towards the $100.

The Days of Play game sale and PS Plus offer wrap up on June 16.

Sony's E3 2017 briefing is scheduled for Monday, June 12, starting at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. For lots more, check out GameSpot's written breakdown of what we think Sony can do to win the show. You can also watch GameSpot editors discuss Sony's E3 prospects in this video.