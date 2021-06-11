The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
GOG Summer Sale Brings The Heat With Discounts On Over 3,400 PC Games
Little Nightmares II and Control: Ultimate Edition are among the top games receiving big discounts.
With summer fast approaching, you may be looking for a cool new game to play as you avoid the outdoor heat. If you're looking to pick up some new PC games for cheap, you should head over to GOG, as the GOG Summer Sale has begun with discounts on over 3,400 games across the store.
Three games join the GOG catalog with steep Summer Sale discounts right out of the gate, including Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition at just $3 (down from $20), Thief: Definitive Edition at $6 (down from $25), and both Witchaven and Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance bundled together at $8 (down from $10).
Some of the biggest titles on sale throughout the GOG Summer Sale include:
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition -- $5 (
$20)
- Children of Morta -- $11 (
$22)
- Control Ultimate Edition -- $16 (
$40)
- Darkest Dungeon -- $5 (
$25)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition -- $7 (
$45)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut -- $26 (
$40)
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition -- $29 (
$49)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition -- $10 (
$20)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition -- $14 (
$40)
- Little Nightmares II -- $24 (
$30)
- The Outer Worlds -- $30 (
$60)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle -- $18 (
$39)
Notable are Control: Ultimate Edition at $16 (down from $40), Little Nightmares II at $24 (down from $30) despite being only six months from launch, and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut at $26 (down from $40) which released earlier this year.
The event is also running a series of flash sales throughout the month, bringing steep discounts for a limited time. You can check the current flash deals on the GOG homepage.
The GOG Summer Sale runs from now until June 28 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021: Dates, Deals, And What To Expect
- Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Live Now
- Prime Day PS4 And PS5 Deals 2021: Best PlayStation Discounts So Far
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (4)
- Prime Day Switch Deals: Best Nintendo Switch Discounts So Far
- Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, OLED, And More
- Prime Day Monitor Deals: 1080p, 1440p, And Ultrawide Gaming Monitors
- Prime Day Phone Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 3 XL, And More Early Discounts
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation