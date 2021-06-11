GOG Summer Sale Brings The Heat With Discounts On Over 3,400 PC Games

With summer fast approaching, you may be looking for a cool new game to play as you avoid the outdoor heat. If you're looking to pick up some new PC games for cheap, you should head over to GOG, as the GOG Summer Sale has begun with discounts on over 3,400 games across the store.

Three games join the GOG catalog with steep Summer Sale discounts right out of the gate, including Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition at just $3 (down from $20), Thief: Definitive Edition at $6 (down from $25), and both Witchaven and Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance bundled together at $8 (down from $10).

Some of the biggest titles on sale throughout the GOG Summer Sale include:

Notable are Control: Ultimate Edition at $16 (down from $40), Little Nightmares II at $24 (down from $30) despite being only six months from launch, and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut at $26 (down from $40) which released earlier this year.

The event is also running a series of flash sales throughout the month, bringing steep discounts for a limited time. You can check the current flash deals on the GOG homepage.

The GOG Summer Sale runs from now until June 28 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.