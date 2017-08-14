GOG Giving Away Free Game, Selling $3 "Piñatas" With Mystery Games

GOG has launched a new sale that's a bit different than usual, and it's also giving away a free game for a very limited time.

The freebie is Deadlight, the 2012 side-scroller developed by Rime and The Sexy Brutale studio Tequila Works. You specifically get the Director's Cut edition for free, which includes a new mode, improved controls, and enhanced visuals. It's free from now until August 16 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST; grab it here.

As for the sale, it's unusual in that you don't actually know what you're buying. Piñata Madness offers up $3/£2.39 "piñatas," which are essentially mystery boxes. After purchasing one, you open it to find a game that carries a regular price of anywhere from $6 to $45. These are all full games, and not DLC or other things of the sort.

Some of the possible titles include Pillars of Eternity, Shadow Warrior 2, Heroes of Might and Magic V, Victor Vran, and Saints Row IV. There isn't a full list, but GOG says you won't receive any duplicates unless you own every game included. Should that happen, you'll be warned at checkout that you'll be receiving a giftable copy.

Piñata Madness runs until August 21. More games will be introduced to the pool between now and then, and you'll have until August 28 to open any of your purchases. Unopened piñatas will be opened and the games included added to your library automatically.

There is also a more traditional sale going on right now if you know exactly what you want. Grim Fandango Remastered is down to $3/£2.09, Brothers is $3/£2.69, Strafe is $15/£11.29, and Oxenfree is $5/£3.79. You can also still find No Man's Sky on sale following its recent big update.